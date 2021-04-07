Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and Forest Run Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with no entrapment.

The driver told police she blacked out before the accident and didn’t know why.

The adult female operator denied any injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene. A pediatric patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded

