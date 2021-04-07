Firefighters Perform High Angle Rescue After Woman Falls 30 Feet Off Cliff Into St. Leonard Creek

April 7, 2021

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., fire and emergency medical personnel responded to Circle Court and Cape Leonard Drive in St. Leonard, for the high angle rescue after a long fall.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the patient fell approximately 30 feet into the St. Leonard Creek.

Firefighters setup a high angle rescue kit along with a stokes basket to bring the victim out of the water and up to the waiting medical personnel.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to a nearby landing zone and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.




