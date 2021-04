Calvert Man Arrested Again and Again and Again for Impaired Driving

UPDATE: John Lawrence Brandt III, 34, of Lusby, was charged with driving, and attempting to drive while impaired by drugs.

SMNEWSNET.COM contacted the St. Mary’s and Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices for a booking photo of Brandt, and neither agency could provide one.

Below are SOME of previous arrests and citations for John Lawrence Brandt III, 34, of Lusby

SMARY’S COUNTY

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY – 4/7/2021

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE – 4/7/2021

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE – 3/8/2021

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION 3/8/2021

CALVERT COUNTY

UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MV 4/8/ 2021

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS – 2/22/2021

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE – 2/22/2021

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE – 2/22/2021

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& )) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY- 2/22/2021

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS – 2/22/2021

RECKLESS DRIVING – 2/22/2021

NEGLIGENT DRIVING – 2/22/2021

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S), & ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY – 11/2/2020

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA -11/2/2020

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA – 11/2/2020

DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSP. UNDER 16-203, 16-206A2 FAIL TO ATTEND DIP, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103 9/12/2020

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE – 9/12/2020

DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION – 9/12/2020

EXCEEDING POSTED MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT: 55 MPH IN A POSTED 40 MPH ZONE – 9/12/2020

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY DESIGNATED LANE DIRECTIONS – 9/04/2020

DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSP. UNDER 16-203, 16-206A2 FAIL TO ATTEND DIP, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103 – 9/04/2020

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE – 9/04/2020

RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY – 9/04/2020

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON – 9/04/2020

DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE – 9/04/2020

DRIVING VEH WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY – 9/04/2020

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION – 7/20/2020

DRIVER OF MOTOR VEHICLE FOLLOWING VEHICLE CLOSER THAN REASONABLE AND PRUDENT – 7/20/2020

RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY – 7/20/2020

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON – 7/20/2020

DRIVING VEH WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS & ALCOHOL CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY – 7/20/2020

DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE – 7/20/2020CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA – 7/20/2020

Driving motor veh. while lic. suspended under TR (17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103) – 12/26/2018

ANNAPOLIS

DRIVING VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITH AN EXPIRED LICENSE – 11/08/2018

DOING FORBIDDEN ACT, FAILING TO PERFORM REQUIRED ACT PERTAINING TO DRIVER’S LIC. – 11/08/2018

DISPLAY, CAUSE, PERMIT TO BE DISPLAYED SUSPENDED LIC. – 11/08/2018

POSSESSING SUSPENDED LIC. – 11/08/2018

FAIL AND REFUSE TO SURRENDER TO ADM. ON LAWFUL DEMAND SUSPENDED, REVOKED, CANCELLED LIC. – 11/08/2018

DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION – 11/08/2018

DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSP. UNDER 16-203, 16-206A2 FAIL TO ATTEND DIP, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103 – 11/08/2018

FAILURE OF LICENSEE TO NOTIFY ADMINISTRATION OF CHANGE OF ADDRESS WITHIN 30 DAYS – 11/08/2018

EXCEEDING POSTED MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT: 55 MPH IN A POSTED 45 MPH ZONE – 11/08/2018

4/8/2021: On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Fire Chief 3 from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department reported a silver Nissan sedan travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road operating at a high rate of speed with one tire missing and sparks coming from the wheel.

The fire chief reported the incident to the 911 call center and asked for police to respond.

Due to the operator nearly striking other vehicles along with his reckless driving and speed, the fire chief turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to warn other drivers around them.

The operator stopped the vehicle in the Southbound lane of Three Notch Road at South Shangri-La Drive, at that time the driver of the Nissan realized he was not stopped by police and told the firefighter he did not have jurisdiction to make him stay at the scene, The fire chief then suggested the driver pull over to a parking spot for his safety. Officers arrived to the scene a short time later.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office performed field sobriety testing on the operator of the Nissan and the driver was arrested.

During a search of the suspect, officers recovered one needle and one other item from his person.

At approximately 7:05 p.m., the vehicle was Southbound on Three Notch Road when it nearly rear-ended multiple vehicles, cut off at least four vehicles and weaved in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed. At 7:09 p.m., (see video below) the vehicle ran a red traffic signal at Three Notch Road and South Shangri-La Drive nearly striking two vehicles.

The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed where he continued to nearly strike four vehicles, a utility pole, and cut off at least four vehicles while weaving in and out of lanes.

Police are currently investigating if the suspect struck any other vehicles. If you were struck by the vehicle please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008

No injuries have been reported.