Police Arrest Suspected Impaired Driver in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Fire Chief 3 from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department reported a silver Nissan sedan travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road operating at a high rate of speed with one tire missing and sparks coming from the wheel.

The fire chief reported the incident to the 911 call center and asked for police to respond.

Due to the operator nearly striking other vehicles along with his reckless driving and speed, the fire chief turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to warn other drivers around them.

The operator stopped the vehicle in the Southbound lane of Three Notch Road at South Shangri-La Drive, at that time the driver of the Nissan realized he was not stopped by police and told the firefighter he did not have jurisdiction to make him stay at the scene, The fire chief then suggested the driver pull over to a parking spot for his safety. Officers arrived to the scene a short time later.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office performed field sobriety testing on the operator of the Nissan and the driver was arrested.

During a search of the suspect, officers recovered one needle and one other item from his person.

At approximately 7:05 p.m., the vehicle was Southbound on Three Notch Road when it nearly rear-ended multiple vehicles, cut off at least four vehicles and weaved in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed. At 7:09 p.m., (see video below) the vehicle ran a red traffic signal at Three Notch Road and South Shangri-La Drive nearly striking two vehicles.

The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed where he continued to nearly strike four vehicles, a utility pole, and cut off at least four vehicles while weaving in and out of lanes.

Police are currently investigating if the suspect struck any other vehicles. If you were struck by the vehicle please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008

No injuries have been reported.



