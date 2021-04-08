UPDATE: Wanted Amazon Delivery Driver Arrested After Motor Vehicle Collision in California, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 4/2021: The driver of the Amazon delivery van was identified as Malik Dajuan Witcher, 30, of Temple Hills.

Witcher was arrested on an outstanding Montgomery County warrant for driving an uninsured vehicle and displaying a falsified registration plate on a vehicle. Deputies assisted both parties with exchanging insurance information, and Witcher was not not given any driving citations or charged with any crimes.

4/7/2021: On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Beaver Creek Drive and Snow Leopard Drive in California, for the reported hit and run collision.

Before the arrival of police, the delivery drivers parked at a nearby residence to deliver a package. When the man reversed out of the driveway, he struck the sedan and caused damage to the driver side front door and mirror.

The owner of the vehicle confronted the delivery driver who then caused a disturbance and stated he did not strike the vehicle. The delivery driver then fled the scene.

A short time later before officers arrived, the delivery driver came back to the scene.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the Ford transit delivery van and a Volkswagen sedan parked on the street of Beaver Creek Drive.

When completing a motor vehicle collision insurance exchange, officers found the operator of the van was wanted through Montgomery County, Maryland.

He was placed into custody with incident upon confirmation of the active warrant.

The Volkswagen sedan was unoccupied at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported.

