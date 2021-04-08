18-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Rolling ATV Over in Target Parking Lot

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the parking lot of Target located at 45155 First Colony Way in California, for the reported unconscious male after a motor vehicle collision involving an ATV. According to a witness at the scene, the operator of the ATV rolled the vehicle multiple time while doing a donut in the parking lot.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 18-year-old male semi-conscious in the parking lot.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the patients injuries.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport and transported the single patient to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

