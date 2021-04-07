Join C-SMMPO at an Upcoming Virtual Public Workshop for Calvert & St. Mary’s County Complete Streets Plan

The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) is hosting a series of virtual Public Workshops to introduce the Complete Streets Plan project and gather input and feedback from the community.

The Complete Streets Plan is being developed to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors can safely walk or bike to nearby schools, restaurants, places of employment, and other local amenities.

There will be two virtual Public Workshops (held using Zoom) for each County, and the information presented will be specific to the corresponding County. Please use the below links to register for one of the two upcoming Workshops for your County of residence. See the attached flyer for more information and details, including how to participate if you are unable to access a computer.

Calvert County Workshops:

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Register here: https://bit.ly/calvert0414

Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Register here: http://bit.ly/calvert0415

St. Mary’s County Workshops:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm Register here: http://bit.ly/stmary0421

Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm – Register here: http://bit.ly/stmary0422

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you at one of the meetings! https://www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com/

