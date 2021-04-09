Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Statement Regarding Death of Off-Duty Deputy

Statement Regarding Death of Off-Duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of Deputy First Class William ‘Wes’ Beisel, a school resource officer (SRO) assigned to Northern High School (NHS) in Owings.

Beisel was found deceased at his residence in St. Mary’s County, on April 8, 2021.

Beisel began his career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2012. Beisel was initially assigned to the Patrol Bureau from 2012 through 2016. In 2016, he was selected to serve as a member of the Community Action Team until 2018. From 2018 to 2021, he served as the SRO for NHS.

“We are still in the process of gathering more details, but at this time I ask you to please keep his wife and two children, the students and staff at Calvert County Public Schools, and his brothers and sisters at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Evans.

4/9/2021: Tonight, Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County community are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a deputy sheriff. We appreciate the community’s support and respect as we join our police family to mourn his passing.

We ask that you continue to keep his family and coworkers in your prayers.

Updates will be provided when they become available.