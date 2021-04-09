Richard Ashton Loveless, “Dick”, 88, of Huntingtown, MD passed away April 4, 2021 in Harwood, Maryland. He was born on September 14, 1932 in Washington, D.C.

Dick proudly served in the Korean conflict from 1948-1952 as a member of 1st Cavalry unit; recipient of Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal w. 5 Bronze Stars and many other medals recognizing his bravery and valor.

He served his career as a lifetime member of Steamfitters Local Union 602 having been initiated in January 1965 and remained a member-in-good-standing until his passing.

Dick had an unquenchable thirst for the great outdoors he loved hunting, fishing and observing wildlife.

He was a man of immeasurable generosity and kindness who would be the first one to stop and help someone if their car broke down on the side of the road. He had a warm and welcoming heart and never met a stranger. He was known for his sense of humor however you needed to be on alert around him as you may become the victim of one of his many harmless pranks. He loved working with his wife Peggy in the yard, hanging out with his friends, solving the world’s problems and his cat Satan.

Blessed with a large and loving family, Dick was pre-deceased by his first wife: Geraldine (Prochaska) Loveless and second wife: Peggy (Weems) Loveless, whom he has been longing for his time to reunite with her.

He is survived by six children, April Hanrahan, Daniel Loveless (Sandy), Wayne Loveless (Linda), Dale Weems (Lauren), Cheryl Vaughn (Dennis), and Lynn Daniels (Aubrey). Grandfather of nine; Rebecca, Heather, Stephanie, Rachel, Alex, Siena, Brittany, Joshua, Marty and numerous great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 10, 2021, 10 AM, at Christ Church Cemetery, Port Republic, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to either Charlotte Hall Veterans Home or Hospice of the Chesapeake.