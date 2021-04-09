St. Mary’s County to Hold Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, 20650 to consider adoption of:

#1 Constant Yield Tax Rate (“Real Property Tax Increase”)

#2 St. Mary’s County Fees & Charges

a) Aging & Human Services – Northern & Garvey Senior Center Activity Fees/Room Rental.

b.) Emergency Services Billing – Transport & Medicare Transport Fees.

c) Recreation & Parks Activity Fund Fees.

#3 FY2022 Recommended Budget

Public meetings are now open to the public as long as social distancing guidelines can be maintained and the Commissioners’ Meeting Room capacity limits do not exceed 32 people. Everyone in attendance must adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times unless they have a disability or if they are speaking or consuming food/drink.

If social distancing guidelines or occupancy room capacity limits cannot be followed, the hearing may be rescheduled. The public is strongly encouraged to view the hearing remotely on SMCG Channel 95 and YouTube or listen to the Public Hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

a) Phone: 301-475-4200 Ext 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing b) Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com c) US Mail: P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650 d) Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or the seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Public Hearing Guidelines are subject to change. For more information, please call 301-475-4200.