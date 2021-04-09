St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons for February and March 2021

On Feb. 2, 2021, Joel Andrew Pease, 29 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Zachary Jerew. Case # 00018-21

On Feb. 3, 2021, Andrew Nickolas Fenwick, 23 of no fixed address, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $100 to $1,500 and Rogue and Vagabond by Deputy Jessica Wilson. Case # 5756-20

On Feb. 5, 2021, Clayton Thomas Williams, 36 of Accokeek, was issued a criminal summonses for Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor. Case # 2431-21

On Feb. 5, 2021, John Irvin Eberwein, 50 of Upper Marlboro, was issued a criminal summons for Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Chad Hartzell. Case # 4687-21

On Feb. 8, 2021, Terrance Lamont Chew, 41 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Credit Card: Steal Another; Fraud ID Theft: $100 to $1,500; Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Theft under $100 and Credit Card: Another Charge $100 to under $1,500 by Cpl. John Kirkner. Case # 36932-20

On Feb. 10, 2021, Theron Mitchell Johnson, 43 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. John Kirkner. Case # 5345-21

On Feb. 11, 2021, Jacob Lee Sheriff, 32 of Hollywood, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor; two counts of Second-Degree Rape and Sex Abuse of a Minor Continuing Course of Conduct by Cpl. Joseph Somerville. Case # 7310-21

On Feb. 11, 2021, Camilliha Lashay Somerville, 26 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Skyler Lefave. Case # 7316-21

On Feb. 11, 2021, Kayla Lynne Hall, 34 of Hollywood, was issued criminal summonses for three counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 6444-21

On Feb. 11, 2021, John Money, 48 of Avenue, was issued criminal summonses for Animal Cruelty and Animal Cruelty Fail to Provide by Deputy Benjamin Luffey. Case # 7302-21

On Feb. 14, 2021, Franklin Lee Brown, 28 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 and Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Cpl. Sheena Tirpak. Case # 1894-21

On Feb. 14, 2021, Matthew Joseph Campbell, 27 of Park Hall, was issued a criminal summons for CDS Admin Not Marijuana by Deputy Michael Walker. Case # 1971-21

On Feb. 15, 2021, Hailey Corrinne O’Brien, 26 of Leonardtown, was issued criminal summonses for Obstruction of Justice; Fabricate Physical Evidence and Into Phys Evid Crim Proc by Cpl. Chad Hartzell. Case # 68578-20

On Feb. 15, 2021, Anthony Edward Small, 21 of Great Mills, was issued a criminal summons for Reckless Endangerment by Deputy Benjamin Luffey. Case # 8035-21



On Feb. 15, 2021, Tina Marie Tippett, 32 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Rachael Roszell. Case # 1492-21

On Feb. 15, 2021, James Thomas Lanzi, 29 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Cpl. Rachael Roszell. Case # 57227-20

On Feb. 15, 2021, Mary Catherine Lancaster, 33 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Courtney Edwards. Case # 63129-20

On Feb. 16, 2021, Mark Wayne Williams, 53 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Nicholas Hill. Case # 67604-20

On Feb. 16, 2021, Douglas Keith Lamb Sr., 59 of Callaway, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 4651-21

On Feb. 16, 2021, Thomas Donnell Evans, 40 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Strangulation, First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor. Case # 8045-21

On Feb. 17, 2021, Richard Dale Knott, 41 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Cpl. Sheena Tirpak. Case # 1886-21

On Feb. 17, 2021, Montez Jamal Ford, 30 of St. Inigoes, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Assault; Violation of Protective Order and Viol Rel Cond Pers Elig Relief by DFC Shawn Shelko. Case # 7385-21

On Feb. 17, 2021, Jane Elizabeth Walzer, 37 of Charlotte Hall, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Gray Maloy. Case # 8482-21

On Feb. 21, 2021, Marcus Trevaughn Briscoe, 24 of Lexington Park, was issued two criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Thomas Snyder. Case # 1264-21

On Feb. 21, 2021, Damien Xavier Bonds, 38 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Attempted Fourth-Degree Burglary to a Dwelling and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000 by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 5819-21

On Feb. 21, 2021, Michael Antonio Barnes, 35 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for Telephone Misuse and Electronic Communication Harassment by Deputy Thomas Snyder. Case # 9244-21



On Feb. 22, 2021, Brandon Louis Thompson, 34 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace by DFC Andrew Budd. Case # 7800-21

On Feb. 23, 2021, David Dewayne Snelling, 60 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Trespass on Private Property by Cpl. Dale Smith. Case # 5981-21

On Feb. 24, 2021, Vicky Lynn Carroll, 56 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Michael Graves. Case # 9794-21

On Feb. 24, 2021, George Garrette Wright Jr., 60 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Acting as a Contractor without a License by Deputy Artina Alvey. Case # 9785-21

On Feb. 25, 2021, Shannon Marie Seals, 35 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Courtney Edwards. Case # 2200-21

On Feb. 25, 2021, Gretchin Mary Magdalene, 59 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500. Case # 8809-21

On Feb. 25, 2021, Joseph David Gaydosh, 32 of Hollywood, was issued four criminal summonses for Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Blake Haas. Case # 79316-20

On Feb. 26, 2021, Clayton Earl Rose, 57 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Firearm Sale without a License and Illegal Sale of Firearm by Deputy Raymond Allebach. Case # 10234-21

On Feb. 26, 2021, David Alexander Young Jr., 26 of no fixed address, was issued criminal summonses for Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle and Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Cpl. Dale Smith (Case # 534-21) and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Trespassing on Private Property by Deputy Benjamin Raley. Case # 3391-21

On Feb. 26, 2021, Michael Salvator Beale, 40 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Dale Smith. Case # 79381-20

On Feb. 28, 2021, Angel Ceasar Nurse Jr., 35 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Trespassing on Private Property by Deputy Raymond Allebach. Case # 6895-21

On Feb. 26, 2021, Devon Marlik Calhoun, 23 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Dale Smith. Case # 10441-21

March:

On March 2, 2021, Charlie Earl Horn Jr., 46 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana; CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute and Conspire to CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Narcotics by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 11047-21

On March 2, 2021, Travis Nathaniel Nelson, 36 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana (two counts); CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (two counts); CDS Possession: Large Amount and Distribution CDS Fentanyl/Heroin by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 11043-21

On March 2, 2021, John Raymond Milburn, 40 of Piney Point, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 9164-21

On March 3, 2021, Holly Marie Comisky, 28 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Malicious Destruction of Property Value Under $1,000 by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 5318-21

On March 4, 2021, Gohar Tarek Shaaban, 28 of Tall Timbers, was issued criminal summonses for Trespass Private Property; Fourth-Degree Burglary and Theft less than $100 by Deputy Raymond Allebach. Case # 7962-21

On March 4, 2021, Lionel Michael Ford Jr., 24 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Cpl. Blaine Gaskill. Case # 4762-21



On March 4, 2021, Brittany Elizabeth Haley, 27 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Theft less than $100 by Deputy Bianca Salas. Case # 5970-21

On March 8, 2021, Andrew Michael Fox, 29 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Failure to Control Speed to Avoid Collision by Cpl. Sheena Tirpak. Case # 12472-21

On March 8, 2021, Rayshona Tyrisha Jones, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued two criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Deputy John Fenwick. Case # 29850-20

On March 8, 2021, Shannon Marie Seals, 35 of California, was issued criminal summonses for CDS: Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia by Deputy Alexander Wynnyk. Case # 25607-20

On March 9, 2021, Katelyn Marie Faulds, 30 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Raymond Allebach. Case # 7033-21

On March 9, 2021, Amber Renay Mason, 28 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for False Statement to Officer by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn. Case # 3528-21

On March 9, 2021, Tomeka Rocha Washington, 37 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 9368-21

On March 13, 2021, Tyreke Kenyatta Cutchember, 45 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Possession CDS Oxycodone; Possession CDS Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute; Possession CDS Fentanyl and Possession CDS Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute by Deputy John Fenwick. Case # 12510-21

On March 13, 2021, Daniel Torres, 27 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Tyler Westphal. Case # 6055-21

On March 14, 2021, Raymond Ayren Bowles, 57 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for DWI by Deputy Michael Myers. Case # 13715-21

On March 14, 2021, Derrick Lewis, 56 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Concealment of a Dangerous Weapon by Deputy John Gardiner. Case # 71251-20

On March 14, 2021, Eric Tibbs, 55 of Charlotte Hall, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Preston Dixon. Case # 4461-21

On March 14, 2021, Paul Aaron Jameson, 28 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Assault; Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property Value under $1,000 by Deputy Raymond Allebach. Case # 7033-21

On March 15, 2021, Miguel Angel Vasquez, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Malicious Destruction of Property value more than $1,000 by Cpl. Rachael Roszell. Case # 6664-21

On March 15, 2021, Chazze Le Marco, 30 of Huntington, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 7967-21

On March 15, 2021, Alexis Javier Lopez Torres, 21 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Malicious Destruction of Property value more than $1,000 by Cpl. Rachael Roszell. Case # 13995-21

On March 16, 2021, Terronta Antwon Leak, 30 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Fraud Per Identity to Avoid Prosecution by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 14062-21

On March 17, 2021, Timothy Adam Esposito, 34 of Riverview, FL, was issued a criminal summons for Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 4071-21

On March 17, 2021, Marteria Shanell Greene, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Obtain Property from Vulnerable Adult less than $1,500 by DFC David Lawrence. Case # 14383-21

On March 18, 2021, Jasmine Shaturah Berry, 30 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Bianca Salas. Case # 7991-21

March 18, 2021, Tyesha Leys, 35 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. John Kirkner. Case # 10521-21



On March 19, 2021, Christiana Lynn Crivella, 35 of Lusby, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Artina Alvey. Case # 665-21

On March 19, 2021, Damien Xavier Bonds, 38 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Fourth-Degree Burglary; Malicious Destruction of Property value less than $1,000; Robbery and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Richard Wilhelmi. Case #s 5513-21 and 5511-21

On March 20, 2021, Norman Lawrence Buckler, 37 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Reckless Driving and Failure to Control Speed to Avoid Collision by Deputy Casey Hill. Case # 14748-21

On March 20, 2021, Marquita Cherie Young, 36 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and CDS Distribution Narcotic by Deputy Allison Mattera. Case # 14845-21

On March 21, 2021, Melissa Marie Stallings, 24 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway; Reckless Driving and Failure of Vehicle Driver in Accident to Report by Deputy Artina Alvey. Case # 6633-21

On March 23, 2021, Krista Marie Bozman, 29 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Trespassing on Private Property by Deputy Bianca Salas. Case # 7041-21

On March 23, 2021, Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 20 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by Deputy Bianca Salas. Case # 56816-20

On March 23, 2021, Chanel Marie Adams, 39 of Valley Lee, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Tyler Westphal. Case # 14619-21

On March 29, 2021, Dayton Caldwell John Harris, 53 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for False Statement to Officer and Obstructing and Hindering by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 16931-21

On March 29, 2021, George Dewayne Mulloy II, 35 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Violation of Probation by Deputy Allison Mattera. Case # 16965-21

On March 30, 2021, Wayne Carroll Key Sr., 41 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to $1,500 by Deputy Robert Chase. Case # 16984-21