St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in California Walmart

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in a theft investigation. On Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3:15 p.m., the suspect placed two Vankyo movie projectors into his backpack and left the California Walmart store without paying for them.

On Saturday, April 4, 2021, at 1:57 p.m., the suspect placed merchandise under his shirt at the Walmart store and passed the last points of sale. Loss prevention staff stopped the suspect and recovered the items, but the suspect fled the store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or these incidents is asked to call Deputy Zachary Jerew at 301-475-4200, ext. 78154 or email zachary.jerew@stmarysmd.com. Case # 18056-21 and 18059-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

