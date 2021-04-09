Police Investigating Assault in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, April 9, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of a large fight and five subjects possibly shot.

Due to the amount of 911 calls, fire and rescue personnel requested a Mass Casualty Unit to respond. Charles County responded, however, they were cancelled before their arrival.

Seven ambulances from Lexington Park, Hollywood, Solomons, and NAS Patuxent River along with three county medics responded to the scene and staged for police.

Police arrived on the scene to find a large disturbance on Rogers Drive and Flower Drive. Officers searched for victims in the area for approximately 40 minutes, and no evidence of a shooting was found. All fire and rescue personnel were placed into service approximately 40 minutes later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to assist police and searched the area for approximately one hour before returning to service.

One suspect was placed into custody on the scene, it is unknown if the suspect was arrested for this incident.

No known injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



