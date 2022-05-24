UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Lexington Park Man for 2021 Shooting

UPDATE 5/24/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in investigating gun violence crimes and continues to work and follow leads on all cases.

On May 19, 2022, Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested in connection with this incident from 2021 and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

Reckless Endangerment

Assault First Degree

Somerville remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.



On Friday, April 9, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported fight in progress involving shots fired.

The investigation was continued by the Youth Gun Violence Task Force.

During the investigation information was obtained that Lakeisha Lashawn Kelson, age 34 of Lexington Park, took possession of the firearm utilized in the incident from the suspect, removing the firearm from the scene.

Kelson then transferred the firearm to Talmadge J.V. Jones III, age 48 of Lexington Park.

On May 17, 2021, Kelson and Jones were both arrested.

Kelson has been charged with Accessory After the Fact, and Handgun on Person.

Jones has been charged with Accessory After the Fact, Handgun on Person, and Loaded Handgun on Person.

4/9/2021: On Friday, April 9, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of a large fight and five subjects possibly shot.

Due to the amount of 911 calls, fire and rescue personnel requested a Mass Casualty Unit to respond. Charles County responded, however, they were cancelled before their arrival.

Seven ambulances from Lexington Park, Hollywood, Solomons, and NAS Patuxent River along with three county medics responded to the scene and staged for police.

Police arrived on the scene to find a large disturbance on Rogers Drive and Flower Drive. Officers searched for victims in the area for approximately 40 minutes, and no evidence of a shooting was found. All fire and rescue personnel were placed into service approximately 40 minutes later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to assist police and searched the area for approximately one hour before returning to service.

One suspect was placed into custody on the scene, it is unknown if the suspect was arrested for this incident.

No known injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



