Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Conducting Training Burn on Sunday, April 11, 2021

The Mechanicsville VFD, along with the Leonardtown VFD will conduct a Live Fire Training Exercise on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

This training will be held on Baptist Church Road just prior to Burning Oaks Drive.

Please use caution driving in the area, and expect some slight delays periodically during the drill.

During this exercise, we are planning to burn a house at the owners request.

Training will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m., and will continue until approximately 1:00 p.m. We want the public to be aware that this will be a controlled burn, that will produce moderate to heavy smoke for several miles.

Keep in mind, the debris from this building may continue to smolder for several days after the training is complete. However, MVFD, personnel will continue to check the area periodically during the smoldering phase to ensure that there are no hazards present. Also please be advised, there may be lane closures during this exercise.

If you have any questions or would like to donate a house for training, please e-mail info@mvfd.com