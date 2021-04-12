Live Virtual Announcement: Joint COVID-19 Vaccination Initiatives for St. Mary’s County

The Office of Delegate Brian Crosby, Safeway, Inc., the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), and St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will host a live virtual announcement to inform the community about joint vaccination initiatives for St. Mary’s County.

WHO: Delegate Brian Crosby, Safeway, Inc., SMCHD and SMCPS

WHEN: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: Virtual – Live Announcement

HOW: The announcement will be live streamed for the public via the following platforms:

Delegate Brian Crosby’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/bc4md

SMCHD Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/SMCHealthDepartment

SMCPS Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/smcps.org

MEDIA: To preserve media access, the following protocols will be in place:

News/press representatives are invited to join the event via Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84868748017?pwd=RlNqbkdJQUMvQmdhazZHRUt1WThGZz09 Meeting ID: 848 6874 8017 Passcode: Crosby

To participate, please join the meeting by 7:55 AM

Press video should be turned off and microphones should be muted during speaker remarks to prevent broadcast interference

You may adjust your name as needed by clicking on the three dots beside your name in the “Participants” tab

At the end of the speakers’ remarks, Delegate Crosby will ask if any members of the press have questions. At that time, you may turn your video on and raise your hand to be called on if you have a question.

To raise your hand in Zoom’s desktop app, click the “Raise Hand” button in the “Participants” tab

ORDER OF EVENTS:

1. Remarks

Delegate Brian Crosby

Amir Masood, Director of Pharmacy Operations, Eastern Safeway

Dr. Meenakshi G. Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer

Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools

2. Q&A via Zoom

Additional follow-up media inquiries/questions may also be submitted in writing after the event to SMCHD’s Office of Community Engagement & Policy at smchd.pr@maryland.gov. The event recording will also be available via Delegate Crosby’s YouTube channel.