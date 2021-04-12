Edgewater Man Covers his Hands in his own Feces After Traffic Stop in Calvert County

On Sunday, March 14, 2021 at approximately 3:55 p.m., a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was stationary at the intersection of Dares Beach Road and Solomons Island Road in their marked patrol vehicle. The deputy observed a silver 2005 Toyota passenger car traveling Northbound at a high rate of speed, run a red light at the intersection. The deputy immediately activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle just prior to Steeple Chase Drive. As the deputy pulled up, the driver had already had his driver’s door opened and his driver’s license and registration in his hand. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Adam Paul Sohovich, 30, of Edgewater.

When police asked Sohovich how he was doing, he replied he was doing fantastic, and when asked what happened, Sohovich replied, “You have what you need, get the f##k away from me.” Sohovich told the deputy “You have what you need, you can get away from me and write me my f##king ticket.” The deputy immediately notified the Calvert Control Center to start additional units. The deputy then asked Sohovich what was wrong with him, and he replied, “I hate police for starts. You have what you need, get away from me.” The deputy asked Sohovich if he knew why he was stopped and he replied, “For fu##ing speeding and running a red light”. When the deputy asked why he did it, Sohovich replied, “I wanted too, because I saw you at the light.” Sohovich then told the deputy “Well what I would love to do is slit your f##king throat, but I’m not going to do that.” At that point the deputy ordered Sohovich to step out of the car several times, but Sohovich refused. The officer then grabbed Sohovich’s left wrist and continued to order him out, and he continued to resist. Sohovich then said to the deputy, “I will fu##ing run into you like I did every other cop.”

The deputy notified the Calvert Control Center via radio that the suspect was not exiting the car, and Sohovich then said, “Here, you want me to get out of the f##king car.” Sohovich then exited the vehicle in a very aggressive manor. The deputy stepped back and drew their agency issued taser, and ordered Sohovich to turn around and put his hands on the car, but Sohovich refused to comply. Sohovich then went to get back in the driver seat of the car, and reached down on the driver’s floorboard of the car. When Sohovich stood up, he displayed a folding knife, fully extended with the knife blade showing, and then said, “You want me out of the car?” while pointing the knife toward the deputy. At that time, the officer deployed the taser, striking Sohovich in the upper torso. As Sohovich was falling down into the seat as a result of the taser deployment, Sohovich was able to throw the knife at the deputy. The knife struck the deputy, but did not penetrate or cut them. Sohovich was removed from the car and placed on the ground.

While on the ground, Sohovich tried to grab the knife one more time, but police were able to grab it and throw it out of his reach. Sohovich was placed in handcuffs and advised he was under arrest. An ambulance was dispatched to check on him. Sohovich refused all medical attention, and while sitting on the ground, Sohovich soiled himself and started putting his hands in the back of his shorts, covering his hands in feces.

Sohovich made statements about killing cops, and if he gets released from jail, he will kill a man (he did not name) who he feels is treating a female friend of his wrong. A jail van responded to the scene to transported Sohovich to the Calvert County Detention Center.

