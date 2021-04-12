Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance in Location Missing 42-Year-Old Charlotte Hall Woman

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help in locating Chrissy Herbert Tippett, 42, of Charlotte Hall.

Ms. Tippett left a residence in the 9600 block of Meredith Road in Charlotte Hall on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., and she has not returned.

She did not say where she was going, but she left behind her wallet and cell phone.

Officers canvassed the area last night and brought in a bloodhound to continue the search this morning.

Tippett was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222, or 9-1-1.

