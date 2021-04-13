Charles County Public Schools Free Meal Hours to Change Starting Monday, April 19, 2021

Free Meals for ALL Charles County children ages 2 to 18 Parents must have proof of their child’s age if the child is not present at meal pickup.

Please check each meal bag for food items that may cause a dietary or allergy issues.

Curbside Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Weekend meals can be picked up on Fridays. Starting April 19, 2021, curbside locations will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Note: Meal distribution sites are no longer open from 7-8 a.m. The last day of operation of the meal site at Malcolm Elementary School was Friday, March 19. For more information, click here.

Monday, April 12, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, bag of baby carrots, apple slices and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Rotini with meat sauce or three cheese cavatappi pasta, whole grain dinner rolls, a salad cup, pears or bananas, and chocolate skim milk

Snack and juice — Whole grain animal crackers and fruit juice

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Chef salad with whole grain croutons, Sun Chips, broccoli cup, orange and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, bag of baby carrots, apple and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Mozzarella cheese stick and fruit juice



Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Turkey and cheese wrap, cucumber and tomato cup, apple slices and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Italian cold cut sub with cheese, manager’s choice fruit and vegetable and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Whole grain Cheez Its and fruit juice

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Chicken Caesar salad with crouton, Sun Chips, broccoli cup, applesauce and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad cup, oranges and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Mozzarella cheese stick

Friday, April 16, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Ham and cheese hoagie, manager’s choice vegetable, bananas and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Whole grain mac and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, bag of baby carrots, pears and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Whole grain “bug” crackers and fruit juice

Curbside locations: 16 curbside pickup locations (click school name for directions)



Mobile meal locations: To find a site close by, click here for a map

(See sidebar (scroll down if viewing on a cell phone) for mobile meal menus. Items may vary by site and availability. Meal contents may vary by site and product availability.)

10:30 to 11 a.m.

10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Kingsview Community Center, parking lot, 8531 Kingsway Drive, White Plains, MD 20695

11 to 11:20 a.m.

Wakefield Community Center, parking lot, 2002 Nantucket Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Port Tobacco Community Center, parking lot, 8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677

Huntington Community Center, parking lot, 3281 Huntington Circle, Waldorf, MD 20602

11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Smallwood Village Shopping Center, parking lot near Safeway, 10 King Street, Waldorf, MD 20602

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bryans Road Trailer Camp, bus will stop at the corner of Empress Place and Skyline Place, trailer camp is located at the corner of Billingsley and Livingston roads, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Mary B. Neal Elementary School, parking lot, 12105 St. Georges Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

Spark Apartments,3001 Hollins Ln, Waldorf, MD 20601

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cobb Island, Fisherman’s Field Park, 17057 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island, MD 20625

Phoenix Run Apartments, bus will stop on the shoulder of Caroline Drive near Caroline Jones Park, 720 Caroline Drive, La Plata, MD 20646

12 to 12:30 p.m.

Charles Landing South, bus will stop at the shoulder of Blair Road, near the main entrance to the apartments, 41 Jameson Court, Indian Head, MD 20640

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, parking lot, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637

Arthur Middleton Elementary School, parking lot, 1109 Copley Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602

Ell Lane Apartments, parking lot, 12135 Ell Lane, Waldorf, MD 20602

12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, parking lot, 2820 Jenifer School Lane, Waldorf, MD 20603

Strawberry Hills Estates, stop at the corner of Strawberry Drive and Boxwood Circle, near the water tower, neighborhood is located off Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Bannister Community Center, parking lot, 1001 Armes Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

Wexford Village Park, Hamilton Road area, bus will stop near Hamilton and Raby roads, near 11365 Raby Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

12:30 to 1 p.m.

Gleneagles South neighborhood, bus will stop on the shoulder near the playground at Continental Drive and Sandhurst Place, Waldorf, MD 20602



