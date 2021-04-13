Charles County Public Schools Free Meal Hours to Change Starting Monday, April 19, 2021

Free Meals for ALL Charles County children ages 2 to 18 Parents must have proof of their child’s age if the child is not present at meal pickup.
Curbside Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Weekend meals can be picked up on Fridays. Starting April 19, 2021, curbside locations will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Note: Meal distribution sites are no longer open from 7-8 a.m. The last day of operation of the meal site at Malcolm Elementary School was Friday, March 19. For more information, click here.
Monday, April 12, 2021
Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk
Lunch — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, bag of baby carrots, apple slices and chocolate skim milk
Dinner — Rotini with meat sauce or three cheese cavatappi pasta, whole grain dinner rolls, a salad cup, pears or bananas, and chocolate skim milk
Snack and juice — Whole grain animal crackers and fruit juice
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk
Lunch — Chef salad with whole grain croutons, Sun Chips, broccoli cup, orange and chocolate skim milk
Dinner — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, bag of baby carrots, apple and chocolate skim milk
Snack — Mozzarella cheese stick and fruit juice
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk
Lunch — Turkey and cheese wrap, cucumber and tomato cup, apple slices and chocolate skim milk
Dinner — Italian cold cut sub with cheese, manager’s choice fruit and vegetable and chocolate skim milk
Snack — Whole grain Cheez Its and fruit juice
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk
Lunch — Chicken Caesar salad with crouton, Sun Chips, broccoli cup, applesauce and chocolate skim milk
Dinner — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad cup, oranges and chocolate skim milk
Snack — Mozzarella cheese stick
Friday, April 16, 2021
Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk
Lunch — Ham and cheese hoagie, manager’s choice vegetable, bananas and chocolate skim milk
Dinner — Whole grain mac and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, bag of baby carrots, pears and chocolate skim milk
Snack — Whole grain “bug” crackers and fruit juice
Allergy Warning: Please check all meal bags for food items that may cause dietary or allergy issues.
Curbside locations: 16 curbside pickup locations (click school name for directions)
|High Schools
|Middle Schools
|Elementary Schools
10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Pinefield neighborhood community park, bus will stop on the shoulder by the park, across the street from 2224 Pinefield Road, Waldorf, MD 20601
- Potomac Heights Community Center, parking lot, 822 Glymont Road, Indian Head, MD 20640
- William B. Wade Elementary School, parking lot, 2300 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603
- Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, parking lot, 9765 Bel Alton Newtown Road, Bel Alton, MD 20611
- Oak Manor, parking lot, 2950 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601
10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
- Kingsview Community Center, parking lot, 8531 Kingsway Drive, White Plains, MD 20695
11 to 11:20 a.m.
- Wakefield Community Center, parking lot, 2002 Nantucket Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602
11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Port Tobacco Community Center, parking lot, 8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677
- Huntington Community Center, parking lot, 3281 Huntington Circle, Waldorf, MD 20602
11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
- Indian Head Worship Center, parking lot, 4404 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, MD 20640
- C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, parking lot, 4800 Lancaster Circle, Waldorf, MD 20603
- Idlewood Trailer Park, parking lot area, 12498 Idlewood Park Road, Waldorf, MD 20601
11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
- Smallwood Village Shopping Center, parking lot near Safeway, 10 King Street, Waldorf, MD 20602
11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Bryans Road Trailer Camp, bus will stop at the corner of Empress Place and Skyline Place, trailer camp is located at the corner of Billingsley and Livingston roads, Bryans Road, MD 20616
- Mary B. Neal Elementary School, parking lot, 12105 St. Georges Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602
- Spark Apartments,3001 Hollins Ln, Waldorf, MD 20601
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Cobb Island, Fisherman’s Field Park, 17057 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island, MD 20625
- Phoenix Run Apartments, bus will stop on the shoulder of Caroline Drive near Caroline Jones Park, 720 Caroline Drive, La Plata, MD 20646
12 to 12:30 p.m.
- Charles Landing South, bus will stop at the shoulder of Blair Road, near the main entrance to the apartments, 41 Jameson Court, Indian Head, MD 20640
- Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, parking lot, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637
- Arthur Middleton Elementary School, parking lot, 1109 Copley Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602
- Ell Lane Apartments, parking lot, 12135 Ell Lane, Waldorf, MD 20602
12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
- Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, parking lot, 2820 Jenifer School Lane, Waldorf, MD 20603
- Strawberry Hills Estates, stop at the corner of Strawberry Drive and Boxwood Circle, near the water tower, neighborhood is located off Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616
- Bannister Community Center, parking lot, 1001 Armes Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602
- Wexford Village Park, Hamilton Road area, bus will stop near Hamilton and Raby roads, near 11365 Raby Road, Waldorf, MD 20601
12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Gleneagles South neighborhood, bus will stop on the shoulder near the playground at Continental Drive and Sandhurst Place, Waldorf, MD 20602