Charles County Public Schools Free Meal Hours to Change Starting Monday, April 19, 2021

April 13, 2021

Free Meals for ALL Charles County children ages 2 to 18 Parents must have proof of their child’s age if the child is not present at meal pickup.

Please check each meal bag for food items that may cause a dietary or allergy issues.

Curbside Hours:   10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.  Weekend meals can be picked up on Fridays. Starting April 19, 2021, curbside locations will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Note: Meal distribution sites are no longer open from 7-8 a.m. The last day of operation of the meal site at Malcolm Elementary School was Friday, March 19. For more information, click here. 

To find a site close by, click here for a map.

  • Monday, April 12, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, bag of baby carrots, apple slices and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Rotini with meat sauce or three cheese cavatappi pasta, whole grain dinner rolls, a salad cup, pears or bananas, and chocolate skim milk

Snack and juice — Whole grain animal crackers and fruit juice

  • Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Chef salad with whole grain croutons, Sun Chips, broccoli cup, orange and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, bag of baby carrots, apple and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Mozzarella cheese stick and fruit juice


  • Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Turkey and cheese wrap, cucumber and tomato cup, apple slices and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Italian cold cut sub with cheese, manager’s choice fruit and vegetable and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Whole grain Cheez Its and fruit juice

  • Thursday, April 15, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Chicken Caesar salad with crouton, Sun Chips, broccoli cup, applesauce and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad cup, oranges and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Mozzarella cheese stick

  • Friday, April 16, 2021

Breakfast — Breakfast break kit and skim milk

Lunch — Ham and cheese hoagie, manager’s choice vegetable, bananas and chocolate skim milk

Dinner — Whole grain mac and cheese, whole grain dinner roll, bag of baby carrots, pears and chocolate skim milk

Snack — Whole grain “bug” crackers and fruit juice

Allergy Warning:  Please check all meal bags for food items that may cause dietary or allergy issues.

 

Curbside locations:   16 curbside pickup locations (click school name for directions)

High Schools

  Middle Schools

  Elementary Schools


Mobile meal locations: To find a site close by, click here for a map
(See sidebar (scroll down if viewing on a cell phone) for mobile meal menus. Items may vary by site and availability. Meal contents may vary by site and product availability.)

10:30 to 11 a.m.

10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

11 to 11:20 a.m.

11 to 11:30 a.m.

11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

12 to 12:30 p.m.

12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

12:30 to 1 p.m.


