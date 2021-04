K9 Bruno retired with his handler Corporal Shawn Cathcart and previously battled cancer.

On Monday, April 12, 2021, K9 Bruno crossed the Rainbow Bridge and will be greatly missed.

In 2014, Cpl. Cathcart and Bruno were awarded the Meritorious Action Award for apprehending a fleeing felon.

After leaving the Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Cathcart and Bruno started River’s Crest K9 Services, LLC.

River’s Crest provides canine training for pet and service dog owners, and also provide obedience training.