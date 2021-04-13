Police Searching for Two Suspects After Assault with Firearm in Severn

On April 10, 2021 at approximately 10:09 p.m., Western District officers responded to Pioneer Drive at Jacobs Road in Severn for two black males riding a blue Yamaha TTR 125 dirt bike armed with a black handgun.

The passenger on the dirt bike pointed the handgun at the victim’s vehicle when the victim’s car and the dirt bike almost collided in the roadway. The dirt bike driver continued to follow the victim until the victim suddenly attempted to stop, causing the dirt bike to almost run into the rear of the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the area headed towards Pioneer Drive.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects or the dirt bike. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to please call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The two suspects are described as thin built black males wearing black ski masks.

The operator of the dirt bike was wearing a black t-shirt, and black jeans, the passenger was armed with a black handgun wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.