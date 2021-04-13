Crime Solvers Tips Lead to Arrests of Washington D.C. Men Wanted in March Homicide

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have arrested and charged 26-year-old Andre Marquise Wilson of the 5800 block of Foote Street NE, Washington, DC and 25-year-old Stephan Deangelo Wilson of the 1600 block of F St NE, Washington, DC with the murder of 39-year-old Jerome Micos Dozier of Laurel, Maryland.

On March 9, 2021 at approximately 3:15 pm, officers responded to a business in the 7300 block of Landover Road for the report of a shooting. Officers located the victim, Dozier, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminarily, it appears Stephan and Andre Wilson shot Dozier following an argument. Stephan and Andre are related.



Stephan Wilson is the suspected shooter in this incident. Wilson has been charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence and related charges. He is being held on a no bond status at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, MD.

Andre Wilson has been charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and related charges. He is being held on a no bond status at the Department of Corrections.

The Prince George’s County Police Department released images of the suspects asking for the community’s assistance in identifying these suspects. Thanks to multiple Crime Solvers Tips, detectives were able to identify and arrest both suspects.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0016780.

