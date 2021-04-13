Police Make Two Arrests, Recover Stolen Handgun After Disturbance in Glen Burnie

On April 10, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Spring Maiden Court for a subject armed with a handgun. Two male subjects had been asked to leave a residence due to one of them having a handgun and for behaving disorderly and argumentative with the residents.

Once outside, the subject with the handgun, later identified as Elijah Smith, continued to behave in a disorderly fashion, shouting threats toward the residents.

Officers arrived and located the subject who attempted to enter a vehicle driven by the other subject. The officer was able to detain the subject and located a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle.

The handgun was reported stolen through Prince George’s County in 2020.

Both subjects were arrested and charged. The suspects are identified as Elijah Wayne Smith, 30, of Temple Hills. Samuel Darrell Robinson, 31, of Washington, D.C.