Calvert County to Provide Additional Financial Relief to Restaurants and Food Service Businesses

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces additional funding is available through the Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund Grant program to provide financial assistance to locally owned and operated restaurants and food service establishments that have experienced significant economic hardship or unusual expenses because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The application portal will open Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. The portal will be available until 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Closing date is subject to change based on the number of applications received.

Eligible businesses include:

Full and limited service restaurants

Locally owned franchise restaurants

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Catering businesses

Bed-and-breakfast establishments with food service

Food trucks

Breweries and wineries

The grant may be used for working capital such as rent, payroll or job training; purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining such as tents or heaters; infrastructure improvements such as HVAC system upgrades or technology to support carryout and delivery; or for purchase of personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related or unusual expenses incurred due to the public health emergency. Repayment is not required for any funds received through this program.

Small restaurants with up to seven full-time equivalent employees may receive $6,000. This also includes restaurants with no employees. Large restaurants with eight or more full-time equivalent employees may receive $12,000.

To be considered eligible for a grant, businesses must:

Be a legally recognized business in good standing with the State of Maryland as determined by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT);

Be current on all county tax liabilities (paid in full);

Have no outstanding/open zoning or permitting code enforcement issues with the county;

Have a physical business presence in Calvert County;

Not be a franchise or national chain (unless able to provide proof of local ownership and operation);

Be primarily engaged in activities that, in accordance with the North American Industrial Classification System, would be included in Code 722320 (Caterers), Code 7224 (Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)), or Code 7225 (Restaurants and Other Eating Places); and

Demonstrate a need for assistance.

Business owners interested in receiving a grant are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and application requirements online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund.

The relief grant program is funded through the Maryland RELIEF Act.

Questions may be emailed to grant@calvertcountymd.gov. For business assistance, call the Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583.