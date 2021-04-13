Calvert County Public Schools Confirm Graduation Dates and Plans for Full Opening in the Fall

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) is moving forward with plans to close the 2020-2021 school year with celebratory graduation ceremonies and to open the 2021-2022 school year with virtual and in-person options for families.

High school graduations will be held on June 2 and 3 as originally planned. Calvert High School and Northern High School will graduate on June 2. Huntingtown High School and Patuxent High School will graduate on June 3. Principals, assistant principals, and class sponsors in each high school met with the senior class council to discuss ideas and design a survey that was emailed to all seniors to elicit their input about the ceremonies. Details, including the locations, will be shared with families as soon as information is available.

June 2 and 3 will not be early dismissals and will instead follow the schedule of the typical instructional day. June 2 will, however, be a full day of asynchronous learning for Calvert High and Northern High students, and June 3 will be asynchronous for Huntingtown High and Patuxent High.

For high school students only, June 4 will be an in-person instructional day for Cohort A. Cohort B and fully virtual high school students will participate in synchronous instruction that day.

Calvert County Public Schools has committed to a full in-person opening for the 2021-2022 school year. The system does not plan to implement a hybrid model with concurrent instruction. Like other school districts across the state, CCPS is exploring the possibility of opening a fully virtual school for students in Grades 3-12 whose families choose this option. Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We want our students back in school full time, and we believe we can do that safely. We do, though, recognize that some families will want a virtual option, either for health concerns or because their children have been more successful online. Stay tuned for more information.”

Family information nights about the virtual school will be held via Microsoft Teams on April 27 and May 4 at 6:00 p.m. Links to the meetings will be posted on the school system website, www.calvertnet.k12.md.us.