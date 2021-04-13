Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Host Flight Paramedic Virtual Open House on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Experienced paramedics seeking a rewarding career will have an opportunity to get a glimpse into the everyday life of a Trooper Flight Paramedic from the safety of the computer screen.

The virtual open house is set for 6 p.m. on May 19, 2021. The recruiting event will provide a look into the operations and extensive training to be a part of the Aviation Command’s team. The Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s newest Rescue Technicians will offer an insight into their experiences since joining the Agency.

Viewers will have an opportunity to ask operational and training-related questions at the end of the presentation.

This virtual open house is for experienced (National Registered and/or Maryland-certified) paramedics with the desire to advance their career horizons.

For more information, please visit http://mdsp.maryland.gov -> Aviation Command -> Careers -> Trooper/Medic and click the link to register at the bottom of the page. If you have any additional questions, please email msp.medics@maryland.gov.

Space is limited, only the most qualified individuals will be selected for this open house; more opportunities will follow in the future.

For our Maryland law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services partners, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command is pleased to announce the launching a new and improved outreach program; please stay tuned for additional information on how to request a visit by Trooper Flight Paramedics.

MSP representatives will explain helicopter landing zone selection/safety, as well as our new capabilities including ultrasound and the administration of blood products. Please email msp.AVoutreach@maryland.gov for more information.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command operates a fleet of 10 AW-139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State on a 24/7/365 basis. The Command has served Maryland’s citizens since 1970 through medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment missions. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative partnerships with local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, as well as the United States Coast Guard.

