Leonardtown Man Arrested for Sex Offense Involving a Minor

April 13, 2021
Allen Briscoe Weiland, 59 of Leonardtown

Allen Briscoe Weiland, 59 of Leonardtown

In March of 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor that occurred in the late 1990s.

The suspect was identified as Allen Briscoe Weiland, 59 of Leonardtown. During the course of the investigation evidence was obtained supporting the allegations.

The investigation was presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary’s County and an indictment issued for Weiland’s arrest.

On April 9, 2021, Weiland was arrested and charged with the following:

Sex Offense Second Degree (two counts)
Sex Offense Third Degree (two counts)

Anyone with information regarding Allen Weiland, or this case is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Allen Briscoe Weiland, 59 of Leonardtown

Allen Briscoe Weiland, 59 of Leonardtown

This entry was posted on April 13, 2021 at 1:12 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.