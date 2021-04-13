Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Port Tobacco, Two Flown to Trauma Centers

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at approximately 12:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Murphy’s Store located at 8505 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped and unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched due to the nature of the call.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway with one male patient trapped with agonal breathing.

Firefighters removed the single trapped patient in under 10 minutes.

A second helicopter was requested to the scene a short time later, bring Trooper 7 to the scene. They cancelled their mission and returned to service a short time later due to mechanical issues.

Three adults and one pediatric patient were evaluated on the scene, with emergency medical personnel reporting a male in his 20’s, and a 19-year-old female were both transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to area trauma centers.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

