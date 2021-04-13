UPDATE: Maryland State Trooper Shot and Killed a 16-Year-Old Male in Leonardtown After He Pointed an Airsoft Gun at Police

UPDATE 4/13/2021 @ 9:00 p.m.: The Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a trooper-involved fatal shooting that occurred this afternoon in St. Mary’s County.

The deceased individual is identified as Peyton Ham, 16, of Leonardtown. He was transported from the scene to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The trooper involved is a uniformed patrol trooper assigned to the Leonardtown Barrack. He has been a Maryland state trooper for two years and seven months.

According to the preliminary investigation, just before 1:30 p.m., two separate 911 calls were received at the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

The first call was from a male who gave a phone number instead of an address. He reported to the dispatcher that there was a guy acting suspicious who he thinks has a gun. The dispatcher asked for his location, but the call was disconnected.

Two minutes later, a second 911 call is received from a male who gives a street address in the 23000-block of Hollywood Road, just down the street from the barrack. The caller said a guy was acting suspicious and he thinks he has a gun. He hangs up and does not give a name.

The preliminary investigation indicates that within minutes, a uniformed Maryland state trooper arrived at the location and confronted a male in the driveway. The male, later identified as Peyton Ham, was armed with a gun and a knife.

A witness told investigators they saw the individual in the driveway in what the witness described as a shooting stance, pointing a gun at the trooper. The trooper fired at Ham, wounding him.

A second witness told investigators that after the trooper fired the first time, they saw the male pull out a knife and try to get up. The trooper ordered him to drop the knife, before he fired again.

The trooper reported the shooting and called for EMS. Aid was rendered to Ham by troopers and sheriff’s deputies until EMS arrived.



The individual shot today in Leonardtown was a 16-year-old male and was pronounced deceased a short time after the shooting. The victim has been identified by MSP as the 16-year-old Peyton Ham. Witnesses said the the juvenile was standing in the drive way in a “shooting stance” pointing the gun at the trooper and after he was shot he reached for a knife and was shot again. The gun the juvenile had in his possession was recovered at the scene and was described as a Airsoft type gun, and not a firearm. The gun was a “firearm handgun replica” and did not have a red tip on the barrel. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

