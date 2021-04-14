Firefighters Save Dog After Townhouse Kitchen Fire in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 1007 Victoria Place in Waldorf, for the reported kitchen on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story middle of the row townhouse with smoke showing.

Firefighters immediately made entry and found a fire on the first floor. Crews extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes, and upon further investigation, crews found small extensions into the first floor ceiling and second floor.

The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes, with crews operating on the scene for approximately one hour.

During a primary/secondary search of the residence, crews from Waldorf Engine 31 found the family pet “Yorkie” and brought him outside to awaiting emergency medical personnel who provided oxygen to the fury friend. The dog was turned over to it’s owner with no injuries.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is currently provided assistance to the occupants displaced by the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, and https://www.ccvfireems.org/

