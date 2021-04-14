St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Suspect in Ridge Theft

UPDATE 4/14/2021: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect. Updates will be provided when they become available.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect shown in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:47 p.m., the suspect stole several pallets from behind the Ridge True Value hardware store. The suspect is a black male driving a dark colored crew cab Chevy pickup truck and towing a long flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email casey.hill@stmarysmd.com. Case # 18873-21