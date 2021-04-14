St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Ridge

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect shown in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:47 p.m., the suspect stole several pallets from behind the Ridge True Value hardware store. The suspect is a black male driving a dark colored crew cab Chevy pickup truck and towing a long flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email casey.hill@stmarysmd.com. Case # 18873-21

