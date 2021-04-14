Official Statement From the Family of Peyton Ham, the 16-Year-Old Shot and Killed by Police in Leonardtown

This is the official statement provided by Mr. Christopher T. Longmore, attorney for the Boyle family, for distribution on behalf of Peyton Ham’s Family, Michael & Kristee Boyle, (Birthfather Jason Ham Haight)

Peyton Alexander Ham is an incredibly smart, gifted sweet young man. Peyton is an honor student who enjoyed attending Leonardtown High School. Peyton was thrilled in his 8th grade year to be accepted into the St. Mary’s County Public Schools premier academy, The Global International Studies program, exclusively located at his home high school, Leonardtown High. Peyton is an avid history enthusiast, studying many genres to include European history, ancient monarchies, World Wars 1 & 2 and the rise and fall of the former U.S.S.R. Peyton could best be described as an “Alex P. Keaton” type personality. His love of conservative politics always taking center stage to his lively debates at the family dinner table.

Peyton thrived as a cook, always experimenting with his own twists on recipes he found appealing. Peyton enjoyed being his mother’s sous chef, prep-chopping many scratch ingredients to make various dishes. Peyton loved his family, siblings, cousins very much. Peyton was a baseball enthusiast, brought about by his Grandfathers love of the game. Peyton enjoyed rooting for his hometown team, The Baltimore Orioles, discussing play by play with his Grandad over the phone while

watching the game. Peyton was absolutely thrilled to make his schools “Mock Trial” team, enjoying being selected as the coveted “Prosecutor” for one of his team’s major cases. Peyton dreamed of attending a 4-year university to obtain an undergraduate degree, and move on to pre-law, with the ultimate dream of being an elected Senator or Delegate, to represent his home state of Maryland.

Our family is absolutely heart broken and shattered over this sudden, unexpected loss of life of a talented young man, filled with promise. Words cannot express the gratitude our family is feeling with the overwhelming love and support being extended by our friends and family in our amazing community.

