Waldorf Man Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison for Rape of Child

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine M. Carrington Martin sentenced Christopher Anthony Goldbeck, 47 of Waldorf, to 43 years in prison for Second Degree Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Upon release, the defendant will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

On October 23, 2020, Goldbeck entered a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges.

On August 27, 2019, the juvenile victim’s father contacted officers at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and reported that Goldbeck sexually assaulted his daughter. A subsequent interview was arranged with the victim, who reported that she was repeatedly assaulted by Goldbeck during the summer of 2018 in the 900 block of Barrington Drive in Waldorf. The victim was 10 years old when the incidents took place.

The victim reported that Goldbeck sodomized her, forced her to watch pornography, and forced her to perform oral sex on him. An examination performed on the victim revealed she suffered physical scarring as a result of the assaults.

During the course of the investigation, Goldbeck admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany L. Campbell asked that the defendant be sentenced to life in prison, saying “This child looked to the adults in her life to protect her and keep her safe. The defendant did the exact opposite. [The victim] will have to deal with this for the rest of her life; the defendant should be incarcerated for the rest of his life.”

Count 1 – Second Degree Rape

Life with all but 25 years suspended

Count 2 – Sexual Abuse of a Minor

25 years with all but 18 years suspended

Consecutive to Count 1