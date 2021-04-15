Mrs. Martha Louise Chase, daughter of the late William Matthew Holt and Ethel Marie Brown Holt was born August 5, 1932 in Morganza, Maryland. She attended Saint Joseph’s Catholic school and graduated from Banneker High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church.

She was united in holy matrimony to James Leroy Chase, September 10th, 1949. This union was blessed with a son, James Roy Chase “Junior”.

Louise was active in her community. In her early years she volunteered with the Patuxent River Naval Base’s Red Cross as a nurse. She was also a member of the Oaksville Recreation Center in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Louise was the Owner and Manager of Chase Apartments. She also spent the last 10 years volunteering her time for National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE). She had a big heart caring about people. Though she had one child, she was a mother to many, always providing encouraging words to those in need.

Louise had a love for cooking. She took baking courses specializing in cake decorating. Like her mother, she enjoyed canning vegetables, making jellies, jams, and relish to name a few. Do not forget the garden. She loved growing her own vegetables. In addition to cooking, Louise enjoyed hobbies such as going to the bingo, playing dominoes, and a good game of cards. A little distraction here and there managed to help the women to win. You could count on her for a good laugh.

Louise peacefully departed this life at home, on April 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Holt; her husband, James Leroy Chase; sisters, Ethel Holt, Martha Lorena Holt; brothers, Paul Lawrence Holt, Kelly Matthew Holt, Philip Irving Holt, and daughter-in-law, Pamela Chase.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her son, James Roy Chase “Junior”; grandchildren, Eric Jackson, Damian Chase (LaToya), Jamaal Chase(Shannon), and James Chase II (Chaude); great grandchildren, Khreshawnda Johnson, Anthony Arrington, Brooklyn Jackson, Jayden Chase, Jayda Chase, Darius Chase, Blake Maddox and Journey Chase; brother, William Holt, Sr. (Louise), and sister-in-law, Helene Holt and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, visitation will begin at 10 am until service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.