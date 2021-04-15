Bernard Sylvester Morgan, 76 “Trigger”

Bernard Sylvester Morgan, 76, nickname “Trigger”, departed this life Friday, April 2, 2021.

Son of William Henry Morgan and Pearl Louise Hayden Morgan, he leaves behind his wife of 55 years and the “Love of his life”, Krystyna (Christine) Szlendak Morgan.

Bernie (Trigger) loved playing the base guitar with local bands at numerous Tri-County venues, including Moose Lodge, K of C Hall, Carricos, and most often, Pennies Bar & Restaurant. He was an avid collector of Antiques and Classic automobiles which he thoroughly enjoyed buying and selling. His favorite car was a 1953 Chevy Bel Air 2 dr. hardtop that his wife, Christine, gifted him.

Bernie was also an entrepreneur whose businesses included County Cleaners and Laundry, Navy Exchange Laundry and Bernie’s Pawn Shop. Bernie retired after a long career at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

As Bernie would always say: “God didn’t wind up my clock”.

Services will be private, and the family requests contributions in lieu of flowers, etc. be donated to: Patuxent Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 687, Hollywood, MD 20636.