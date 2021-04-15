Elmer C. Brown, Jr, “Buster”, 75 of Hollywood, MD formerly from Clinton, MD passed away on April 5, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 13, 1945 in Washington, DC and was the loving son of the late Mary Evelyn McLeran Brown and Elmer C. Brown, Sr. Elmer was the loving husband of Barbara J. Brown, whom he married in Maui, HI on November 24, 2004.

Elmer is survived by his children Eric Brown (Diane) of Cary, NC, Bryan Brown (Emily) of Riverview, FL, David Brown (Amy) of Pasadena, MD, Stepson William Sulima (Cristina) of Bowie, MD, Mark Trohanowsky (Kristal) of Pasadena, MD, 6 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by four nieces and three nephews. Along with his siblings Gail Scott of California, MD, Diane Lehman of California, MD, and Robert Brown (Nina) of Hollywood, MD. He was preceded in death by his sister Kathy Maruaso and two nephews.

He graduated from Surrattsville High School. Elmer served in the United States Army for 2 years from 1967 to 1969. He was a computer technician for the State of Maryland and AT & T, for 46 years; retiring in 2015.

Elmer loved his dogs, Nattie and Sadie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date.