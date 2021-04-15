St. Mary’s County Public Schools Releases Statement Following Death of Leonardtown High School Student Peyton Ham

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools released the following statement.

“On April 13, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., St. Mary’s County Public Schools was informed of an officer-involved shooting in Leonardtown. It was later reported that the shooting resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male, identified as Peyton Alexander Ham, a sophomore at Leonardtown High School.

Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith asked for a moment of silence for Peyton at the Board of Education meeting this morning and followed later with this statement, “Our school community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Leonardtown High School student, Peyton Ham. Our school and community mourn his untimely death. We send our deepest condolences during this very difficult time to his family, our school community, and all those who knew him.”

Additional counselors and mental health support staff have been provided to the school to assist.

The Maryland State Police is conducting an investigation of the incident. Questions should be directed to the Maryland State Police, Office of Media Communications via email at msp.media@maryland.gov.”

– Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Schools.

