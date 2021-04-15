Agnes Marie Wathen, 92, of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Bushwood, MD passed away on April 6, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the daughter of the late Ethel Marie Ridgell Hammett and Ignatius Abell Hammett. Agnes was the loving wife of the late John Hayden Wathen whom she married on December 26, 1946 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD and who preceded her in death on July 1, 1997.

Agnes is survived by her children Marie Urbanski (Mark) of Great Mills, MD, Mary Norris (Allan) of Clements, MD, Elizabeth “Liz” Wathen of Morganza, MD (Daughter in law), 7 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Along with her siblings Evelyn Wathen of Bushwood, MD, Jerome Hammett of Compton, MD, Carney Hammett (Barbara) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Cecilia Atkins of California, MD, John Hammett (Kitty) of Avenue, MD, Lou Guy of Avenue, MD and David (Patty) Hammett of TN, along with her many nieces, nephews and friends she met through living at Cedar Lane Apartments in Leonardtown, MD.

She was preceded in death by her children: John Francis Wathen and Clara “Anne” Wathen, siblings: Daniel “Dan” Hammett and Doris Norris, sister in laws Joyce Hammett, and Gertrude Hammett; brother in laws Woodrow Wathen, Ken Atkins, Joe Matts Guy and Robert “Bob” Norris.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and homemaker.

It was a joy for Agnes to spend time with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her early years, she enjoyed baking for her family and making her delicious apple dumplings. Agnes made many afghans for her family members, dish cloths and scarfs. She loved playing bingo on her tablet, doing word search, watching her favorite soap opera (DOOL), news networks and frequently would watch movies on the Hallmark channel.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushood, MD with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Wathen, Mark Urbanski, J.T. Mister, Tammy Zabko, Joanne Douglas and Wayne Guy. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Kristie Guy, Nikki Wesmer and Megan Hall.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/ or Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.