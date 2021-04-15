Kimberly Kay Elliott “Kim” 56, of St. Mary’s, City MD, formerly from Princeton, MN was taken from this world from Esophageal-Gastric cancer on April 6th, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 23rd, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN, to Janice K. Wendorff and the late James. A. Wendorff Sr.

Kim is survived by her loving husband Larry Wayne Elliott II whom she married on April 2nd, 1992 in Leonardtown Maryland, her children; Nicole Alme (Scott) of Westminster, MD, Samuel Elliott (Amanda Motz) of St. Mary’s City, MD, Benjamin Elliott (Jasmine King) of Lexington Park, MD, Her Siblings; Mitch Wendorff, of Princeton, MN, and Pat Wendorff of Princeton, MN; and her granddaughter Emmalisse Adel Elliott. Kim is preceded in death by her brother Jim Wendorff Jr. of Milaca, MN.

Shortly after graduating from Princeton High School in 1983 she enlisted in the United States Navy. She honorably served for 6 years where she was a ground equipment mechanic. After her service in the Navy Kim became a Veterinarian Technician where she worked at the Three Notch Veterinarian Hospital in Hollywood, MD.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 19th, 2021 from 9:00AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 10:00 AM with the family officiating. Interment will be private.

The family will be holding a virtual viewing through the “Remembering Kimberly Kay” Facebook page or through the following link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/803405080278619