Aloysius “Al” David Ammann, 61 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 10, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Born January 31, 1960 in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of the late Ada V. Beall Ammann and Clyde E. Ammann.

AL was the loving husband of Wanda L. Ammann whom he married on September 11, 1984 in Leonardtown, MD.

He is survived by his children: Aloysius D. Ammann, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD and Renee Rosenzweig of FL, 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild, siblings: Diane M. Ammann of Leonardtown, MD, and Joseph B. Ammann of Bushwood, MD.

In addition to his parents Al was preceded in death by his siblings: Ginny Radcliffe, Alma Wilde, Bobby Ammann, Patty Shelton, Cindy Osterman and Mary Christine Amman.

He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1978, and attended the FBI College in Brunswick, GA. AL was a Police Officer for the U. S. Capitol Police for 33 years, retiring in 2015.

Funeral Services will be held on April 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Faith Bible Church, 26325 Three Notch Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Pastor Robert McNutt officiating.

A reception will follow the service.

