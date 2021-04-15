Lt. Col. Carl H. Dubac, USMC Retired, 88

Lt. Col. Carl H. Dubac, USMC Retired, of Compton, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the age of 88.

Carl was a United States Marine Corps aviator and served with great honor and distinction for over 20 years. He was a Vietnam War Veteran where he flew A-4E and A-6A Intruder aircraft in combat. He flew 274 combat missions (222 in the A-6A) during the Vietnam War. Carl’s combat awards include the Air Medal with 2 stars plus numeral 18, and the Navy Commendation Medal with “V”.

During his first tours, he flew F-1E/AF-1E Fury and F-8D Crusader fighter aircraft. In 1961, he entered Navy Test Pilot School, and after completion, conducted flight tests on Navy and Marine Corps operational/developmental aircraft for three years. He concluded his military career as a Test and Evaluation Engineer and Program Manager of Navy and Marine Corps aircraft systems and weapons requirements, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1976.

In 1977 Carl co-founded DCS Corporation, http://www.dcscorp.com, an employee-owned private company, which offers advanced technology and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. Beginning with five employees, the company has grown to about 1,800 employees at many different locations across the country. Carl was in a management role until 2010 and remained involved until his retirement in 2018.

Carl’s Professional and Honorary affiliations include: Sigma Xi, IEEE, Intruder Association, Tailhook Association, Society of Experimental Test Pilots (Associate Fellow), and The Early and Pioneer Naval Aviators Association (Golden Eagles).

Carl will be cremated and his ashes interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to his first wife and the mother of his children, Janet (Kinney) Dubac.

Surviving are his wife, Franziska Dubac of Compton, MD; his four children: Karen Hause of Sun City Center, FL, Carl M. Dubac of Compton, MD, Kathryn Helbringer of Compton, MD, Curt Dubac of Catlett, VA; grandchildren: Michael Helbringer, Kyle Dubac, Matthew Hause, Jennifer (Hause) Motenko, Carl C. Dubac, Kevin Dubac, Jesse Dubac; seven great-grandchildren; his sister Betty Bradley in Vassar, MI; and so many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Preceding him in death are his granddaughter, Kelli (Dubac) Robertson.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced.

Memorials may be made in Carl’s name to St. Mary’s County Historical Society, 41680 Tudor Place, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.