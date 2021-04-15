Kody Riley Marvin Stinnett, 17, of Owings passed away April 11, 2021. He was born December 30, 2003 in Prince Frederick to Vicki and Wesley Stinnett. Kody grew up in Owings and attended Windy Hill Elementary and Windy Hill Middle School and was currently an honor roll student in his junior year at Northern High School.

Kody loved animals, riding four wheelers, fishing, eating crabs, music, playing guitar, skateboarding, and playing games on the computer. Kody will be remembered as a smart, kind, quiet, and sincere person who will be greatly missed.

Kody is survived by his parents Vicki and Wes Stinnett, sister Sabrina Stinnett, and brother Kenny Stinnett. He is also survived by his grandmother Anita Lewis, aunts Joyce Baki, Patti Stinnett, and Cindy Lewis, and uncle Jon Baki. He was preceded in death by his brother Robbie Buckmaster, grandparents Barbara Stinnett, Marvin Stinnett, and David Lewis, aunt Sharon Lewis and uncle Cliff Stinnett.

There will be a candlelight vigil on Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 PM at River Breeze Farm, 1400 Boyds Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20768 and all are welcome to attend.

All other services will be private.