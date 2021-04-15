May 2021 Events at the Calvert County Marine Museum

April 15, 2021 – Plan to visit the Calvert Marine Museum as we sail into the busy season! Programs and activities are scheduled for all members of the family. Following the guidance of the CDC and State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Saturday, May 1 – Solomons Maritime Festival 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Celebrate Southern Maryland traditions! Antique boats and motors, master maritime carvers, cooking demonstrations, traditional music, toy boat building, and boat rides offer something for all members of the family! This free event has limited capacity; preregistration at www.calvermarinemuseum.com is strongly encouraged. Walk-ins are only available as space allows.

Saturday, May 1 – Saturday, May 15 – MFA Exhibit, Flora or Fauna – In partnership with the Maryland Federation of Art (MFA), the Calvert Marine Museum is pleased to introduce Flora or Fauna, fine art work depicting the broad range of animal and plant life. This MFA juried art exhibition opened on April 1 and will be on display through May 15, 2021. The show is located on the mezzanine level and is included with museum admission.

Thursdays, May 6 & May 13 – Sea Squirts – Caterpillar to Butterfly – Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This program is offered three times per day to accommodate guests. For specific times, please visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.



Join CMM Curator of Maritime History Mark Wilkins as he explores topics ranging from transportation on the ‘watery highways’ of the Chesapeake Bay (5/6) to the Civil War (5/20). Lectures begin at 5 p.m. via ZOOM. A link to each lecture will be posted on www.calvertmarinemuseum.com . This seven-week series is free and open to the public.

Saturday, May 8 – Fossil Field Experience 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Come explore the fossils of Cove Point with a trained museum educator. Learn where to find fossils, how to identify them, and the secrets they hold about Earth’s prehistory. For ages 8 and up. Cost is $15. Space is limited and preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/CMMfossils to register.

Sunday, May 9 – Mother’s Day Morning & Evening Cruises 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Take mom or someone special on a one hour morning or evening cruise and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. Bring drinks and snacks if you like. Carnations for mothers will be available. Ages 13 and older are $10; children 12 and under are $5. Preregistration is required; visit https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises to register.

Friday, May 14 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – This FREE night of fun is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services. The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, maritime history, and have fun in a relaxed and supportive environment. Shop in the Museum Store, learn about river otters, and board the Wm. B. Tennison for a 30-minute cruise! PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for each individual to access the museum’s indoor exhibits and proper face coverings will be required when not in designated areas. Register to attend the event by visiting https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and searching for Activity #480773 and #480774. Guests who would like to register for the Wm. B. Tennison cruise must call the Therapeutic Recreation office directly at 410-535-1600, ext. 8205.

Saturday, May 15 & Sunday May 23 – Public Cruise on the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Seating is limited, as all cruises will be operating at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Preregistration is required by noon on the Friday before each cruise by visiting www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.

Thursday, May 20 – CMM Members Save 20% – Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursdays, May 20 & May 27 – Little Minnows – Hungry Caterpillar – For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, this program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This program is offered three times per day to accommodate guests. For specific times, please visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Saturday, May 22 – Toy Boat Building 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years. A $2 donation per boat is requested. Museum admission is required. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up and will take place outdoors in the Corbin Nature Pavilion. Capacity is limited; visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

