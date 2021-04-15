St. Clement’s Island Museum Presents Free Family Friendly Authentic American Civil War Era Concert Featuring the Federal City Brass Band During Black Diamond Weekend Commemoration

Saturday, April 24, at 4:00 p.m., visitors are welcomed to St. Clement’s Island Museum for a free authentic American Civil War era concert on the beautiful waterside lawn of the museum during the weekend commemorating a forgotten tragedy of the Civil War – the Black Diamond Disaster, which happened right in the Potomac River at St. Clement’s Island.

This family-friendly outdoor concert on the waterfront lawn of the museum will feature the Federal City Brass Band, a group that appears in period dress, uses mostly period instruments, and their musical selections are based on the military music books from the 1860s.

“We are super excited to bring this group to Southern Maryland,” says Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This concert is great for all ages, and social distancing on the lawn – and masking outside of familial units while seated – will be strictly enforced so everyone will feel safe while here.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on the grass to enjoy the music. A limit of 250 individuals will be allowed in the concert area.

The museum will be open free to all the entire day, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and free water taxi rides will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will be masked, and frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized. Sanitizer will be available for visitors. Industrial air purifiers have been installed at the museum.

For more information about the free concert or the entire weekend event, please call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum. This concert was made possible by the Southern Maryland Heritage Area and the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

