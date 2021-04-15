Police Investigating Bomb Threat at Great Mills High School

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information of a bomb threat at the Great Mills High School.

While searching the school and the surrounding area police found evidence that required an upgrade of additional resources respond to the incident.

The entire building has been evacuated and the school area is currently closed off.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are currently coordinating with a bomb technician from the Maryland State Police Office of the State Fire Marshal.

