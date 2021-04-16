Police Seeking Information in Fatal Hit and Run Collision in Mechanicsville, Searching for Red Toyota Tacoma

UPDATE: On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 6:13 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville for the report of a person lying on the ground off the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unidentified male lying in the grass who was pronounced deceased. Investigation determined there was evidence to suggest the unidentified male was struck by a vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

At this time, it is believed that a red Toyota Tacoma TRD pickup truck was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road and struck the pedestrian who appears to have been on the southbound shoulder.

The striking vehicle failed to remain on the scene of the collision and has not been located by law enforcement at this time. The striking vehicle should have front-end damage to the right fog light, center grill area and right wheel well. At this time, there is no further information about the vehicle or its driver.

The St. Marys’ County Sheriff’s Office continues to work to identity the deceased pedestrian and the striking vehicle and its operator. It is not known currently if speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone with additional information about the collision or the identities of the vehicle, operator or pedestrian is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337 or email vincent.pontorno@stmarysmd.com or call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



