Police Investigating Single Vehicle Collision in Clements, One Flown to Area Trauma Center

April 16, 2021

On Friday, April 16, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 24684 Budds Creek Road in Clements, for the single vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway after overturning over a guardrail and into a tree. Firefighters requested a helicopter for the single occupant a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer today, join here!




