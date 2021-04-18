Peyton Alexander Ham, 16, of Leonardtown, tragically passed away on April 13, 2021.

Peyton was born on February 26, 2005, to Jason Ham & Kristee Boyle at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Florida, and was always an absolute joy and light of his parents’ life. He was an “old soul” who gravitated naturally to adults at gatherings. Clever, bright, and quick-witted, Peyton described himself to one of his favorite teachers as “I can be quiet, but I’m actually pretty funny. Well, many people think they’re funny, but I make people laugh.”

Peyton was a baseball enthusiast, brought about by his grandfather’s love of the game. He enjoyed rooting for his hometown team, The Baltimore Orioles, and would often discuss games play by play with his Grandad over the phone while watching them compete. He loved his family, siblings and cousin’s very much. Peyton could best be described as an “Alex P. Keaton” type personality. His love of conservative politics always taking center stage with his lively debates at the family dinner table.

When Peyton entered Leonardtown High School, he was overjoyed to be accepted into the Global International Studies Program and excelled at the challenge of the advanced curriculum of this college prep academy. He was an avid history enthusiast, studying many genres including European history, ancient monarchies, the World Wars, and the rise and fall of the former U.S.S.R. To more deeply delve into Roman History and the government of the Roman Empire, he studied Latin and became a member of the Latin Club. With his learning and insights, he was an excellent member of the Model United Nations. He was thrilled to make his school’s “Mock Trial” team and enjoyed being selected as the coveted “Prosecutor” for one of his team’s major cases. His love of learning never ended and he would often be listening to his favorite podcast while chopping ingredients for his latest meal.

Peyton dreamed of attending a 4-year university to obtain an undergraduate degree, and move on to law school, with the ultimate dream of being an elected Senator or Delegate, to represent his home state of Maryland.

Peyton is survived by his mother Kristee and “bonus dad”, Michael Boyle of Leonardtown, MD; father Jason Ham Haight (NC); siblings Kailey Long and Zackary Boyle (Leonardtown), Xavier and Phoenix Haight (NC), Isabelle and Amelia Glover (NC); grandparents Keith and Brenda Raley (Ridge, MD); grandmother Victoria Boyle (Leonardtown); great-great aunts and uncle; Audrey Raley Norton (Ridge, MD); Dictator & Milldred Cullison; Great Aunts and Uncles, Danny & Ann Raley (Great Mills, MD), Bruce & Lori Raley (Dameron, MD), Ray and Mary Raley (Ridge, MD) aunts and uncles Kellee Lauren Raley and Derrell Armstrong (California, MD), Kellee Sue Boyle (Leonardtown), Colleen and Andy Havens (Farmville, VA), Andrew and Shelly Ham (Wake Forest, NC), Doug and Kelly Blowe (Wake Forest, NC), Lisa Collins (California, MD), Jerome Collins (St. Mary’s City, MD); first cousins Brook, Ryan and Serenity Havens (Farmville, VA); Sterling, Luke, Elizabeth and Abigail Ham (Wake Forest, NC); Hannah, Lilly and John Blowe (Wake Forest, NC), Jackson and Jason (J.J.) Collins (California, MD) and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents Joseph Francis and Patricia Raley, Wesley and Clara May Saunders Somers (Ridge, MD); grandparents Robert and Valerie Ham (Sun City Center, FL); grandfather Thomas Alex Boyle (Cortland, NY) and great aunt Elizabeth Dianne Somers Reeder (Ridge, MD).

Serving as Pallbearers: John “Peanut” Gatton, Tyler Gatton, Doug Blowe, Scott Raley, Joe Raley, Charles Eible, Andrew Thompson and Brian Hollingsworth

Honorary Pallbearers: Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Our family is heartbroken over this sudden, unexpected loss of life of a talented young man, filled with such promise. Words cannot express the gratitude our family is feeling with the overwhelming love and support being extended by our friends and family in our amazing community.

“INIS VITAE SED NON AMORIS.” (LATIN) “THE END OF LIFE, BUT NOT OF LOVE.”

There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 22955 Hollywood Road Leonardtown, MD. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M., with a prayer service at 6:00 P.M.

The prayer service will be live-streamed through the Brinsfield website (https://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/obituary/peyton-alexander-ham).

A private burial service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Peyton to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520 Ridge, MD 20680 or the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456 Ridge, MD 20680

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.