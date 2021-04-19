La Plata Bingo Scratch-off Player Finds $50,000 Prize on Game’s Board

Winning $50,000 playing a Maryland Lottery scratch-off is sure to put a smile on your face.

A La Plata woman who found Lottery luck on a Bonus Bingo X20 game is probably doing just that.

The Charles County resident bought the $20 game at nearby 7-Eleven #28934 located at 6285 Crain Highway in La Plata. Bonus Bingo X20 went on sale in August 2020.

The 30-year-old revealed the scratch-off’s first second-tier $50,000 prize.

The six remaining top prizes in this game are worth $500,000 and awaiting discovery.